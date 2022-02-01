Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,247 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Momo were worth $44,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOMO. Citigroup cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. Momo Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momo Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

