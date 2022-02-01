ModiHost (AIM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $59,327.90

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a total market cap of $59,327.90 and $11,088.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00113464 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

