Mizuho Lowers 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target to $15.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.03.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $69,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

