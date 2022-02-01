Mizuho Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $900.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHOP. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,528.67.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $964.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,280.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,417.90. Shopify has a 52 week low of $780.00 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 338,945 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,951,000 after purchasing an additional 281,014 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,046,000 after purchasing an additional 156,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,280.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,871,000 after purchasing an additional 149,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

