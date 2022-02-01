Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 115,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 78,310 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $11,030,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,455,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,005,000 after buying an additional 125,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.