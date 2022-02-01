Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,000 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $131,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,132,000 after acquiring an additional 123,034 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 88,773 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

