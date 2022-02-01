Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 210.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,372,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,172,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,503,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,439,000 after buying an additional 162,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after buying an additional 515,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $8,376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $165.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.04. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.87 and a 12-month high of $171.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

