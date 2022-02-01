Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 5,100 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,785,000 after buying an additional 116,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,692,000 after buying an additional 1,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,492,000 after buying an additional 641,131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,250,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after buying an additional 731,803 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $91.69.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.