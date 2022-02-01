Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 300 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CACI International were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in CACI International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in CACI International by 446.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 88,780.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

NYSE:CACI opened at $247.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $215.18 and a 1-year high of $290.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CACI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.43.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.