Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,900 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 428,973 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 139,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NATI. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 103.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.01%.

In other National Instruments news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.