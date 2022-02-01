Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. Mimecast posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIME. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

MIME traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.76. 77,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 120.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $71.08. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $85.48.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,034,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

