Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 713,620 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 83,173 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $201,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $310.98 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.04 and a 200 day moving average of $310.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

