MIB Coin One Day Volume Reaches $51.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $534,671.18 and approximately $51.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00101673 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018141 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 444,317,671 coins and its circulating supply is 167,015,743 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

