MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $15.18. 3,295,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,389. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.08%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,779,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after buying an additional 213,676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,459,000 after buying an additional 1,607,007 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 43.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after buying an additional 2,812,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,951,000 after buying an additional 5,992,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,081,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after buying an additional 996,841 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

