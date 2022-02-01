MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Down 39.8% in January

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE:MFV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,807. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $7.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 33.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

