MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Down 39.8% in January

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
NYSE:MFV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,807. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $7.18.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
