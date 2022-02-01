MetaHash (MHC) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $15.60 million and $470,924.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00050300 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.52 or 0.06985286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,329.79 or 0.99960009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006736 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,226,554,729 coins and its circulating supply is 3,055,899,511 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.