Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading Up 8.4%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares were up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.82 and last traded at 1.81. Approximately 114,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,655,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.57 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.63, for a total value of 128,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Waldern sold 471,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.05, for a total transaction of 1,909,323.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,206,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,826. 17.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter worth about $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Meta Materials in the second quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Meta Materials by 702.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Materials in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

