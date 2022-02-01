Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 21.43%.

NASDAQ MRBK opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. Meridian has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $213.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Meridian alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

MRBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 52.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.