Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Lifted by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.7% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $50,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $45,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.61. 142,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,173,022. The company has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 736,998 shares of company stock valued at $61,182,879 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

