Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $396,000 Investment in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Amundi acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,684,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $16,536,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,730,000 after buying an additional 90,970 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SJW Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

SJW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.86. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

