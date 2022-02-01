Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $389,000 in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $58,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

