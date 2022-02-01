Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $86.36 on Tuesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $65.48 and a 52 week high of $91.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.71.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

