Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 638.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.96 and a twelve month high of $42.54.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.