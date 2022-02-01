Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,069 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPHY. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,784,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 773,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,258,000 after acquiring an additional 100,159 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,498,000 after acquiring an additional 35,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPHY opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75.

