McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
MCRAA stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 million, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. McRae Industries has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $36.49.
McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.59 million during the quarter.
McRae Industries Company Profile
McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.
