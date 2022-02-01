MCF Advisors LLC Sells 778 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,695,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,386,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $545,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CATH traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,552. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.