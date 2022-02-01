MCF Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 806,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,893,000 after buying an additional 57,760 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,067. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $118.05 and a twelve month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

