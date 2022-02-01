MCF Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.98. 15,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,637. The company has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.22 and its 200-day moving average is $220.03. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

