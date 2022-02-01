MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total transaction of $8,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,903 shares of company stock worth $417,746,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

GOOG stock traded up $18.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,732.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,833.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,827.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,850.93 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.