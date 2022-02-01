MCF Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 136.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $213,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,257 shares of company stock worth $1,045,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.05.

PNC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.73. 6,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,556. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.69 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.30. The stock has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

