MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 7,686 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,995. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $96.96 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

