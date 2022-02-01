Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,500 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 1,385,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 139.8 days.

MZDAF stock remained flat at $$7.81 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 544. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

