Maxim Group Raises Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $162.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target upped by Maxim Group from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CFR. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR stock opened at $141.01 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $91.23 and a 52 week high of $143.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.