Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mattel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth $50,736,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mattel by 37.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,357 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 889.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 950,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after acquiring an additional 854,605 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

