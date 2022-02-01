Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.85 Million

Analysts expect that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will report $434.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $409.30 million and the highest is $460.40 million. Materion posted sales of $339.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.34.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Materion by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

