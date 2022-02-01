Mate Hits Market Capitalization of $44,737.38 (MATE)

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Mate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mate has a market capitalization of $44,737.38 and $3,862.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mate has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.83 or 0.07147697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,541.49 or 0.99710515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006842 BTC.

About Mate

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.