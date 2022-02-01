Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Position Increased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Match Group by 220.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 322.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Match Group by 49.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.53.

MTCH opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average of $143.26. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

