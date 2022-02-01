MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $481.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $144.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

