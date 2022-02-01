Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.50) target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MKS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 260 ($3.50) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.89) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 239.25 ($3.22).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 221.10 ($2.97) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 126.90 ($1.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.54). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 194.76. The firm has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 145.20.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Analyst Recommendations for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.