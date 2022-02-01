Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.50) target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MKS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 260 ($3.50) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.89) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 239.25 ($3.22).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 221.10 ($2.97) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 126.90 ($1.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.54). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 194.76. The firm has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 145.20.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

