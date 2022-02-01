MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

HZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $47.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.86. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarineMax will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MarineMax by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

