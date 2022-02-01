Marathon Petroleum (MPC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MPC opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $75.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marathon Petroleum stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.15.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

