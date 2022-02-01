Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MARA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 4.59. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

