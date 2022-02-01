Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at Scotiabank

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.60.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$30.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.82. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of C$23.56 and a 52 week high of C$31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.