Manning & Napier (MN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MN stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. Manning & Napier has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manning & Napier stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Manning & Napier worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

