Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.33). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

MGTA traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.27. 448,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $14.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

