MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

MAG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 44,853 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 45,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 407,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 170.27 and a beta of 1.17. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

