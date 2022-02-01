Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a growth of 117.8% from the December 31st total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $8.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
