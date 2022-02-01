Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a growth of 117.8% from the December 31st total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $8.54.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.