Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 975,000 Shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of KKR Acquisition Holdings I worth $47,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 14.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the third quarter valued at $100,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 34.2% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,670,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 425,958 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

