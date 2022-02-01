Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 320,001 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 30,131.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,001 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Herc were worth $52,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter worth $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter worth $247,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter worth $256,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRI opened at $160.45 on Tuesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 2.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

