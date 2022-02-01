Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $55.45 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $55,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.67.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.